HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Republic Day must go beyond parades: Mehbooba Mufti

Mon, 26 January 2026
Share:
13:21
image
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that the Republic Day should not be limited to parades and speeches, but should also ensure the upholding of the Constitution of the country.
 
"Republic Day must be more than parades and speeches. 15 August 1947 gave us freedom from colonial rule, but 26 January 1950 gave us the constitutional right to live that freedom with dignity guaranteeing freedom of speech and religion, and above all the power to vote," Mufti said in a post on X.
 
She added that the Constitution created strong institutions, but some of these institutions are being used to undermine the very idea of India. 
 
The former chief minister attended the Republic Day function at Bakshi Stadium. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Deeply honoured: Bhansali on R-Day parade cinema tableau
LIVE! Deeply honoured: Bhansali on R-Day parade cinema tableau

Republic Day 2026: India displays military might at R-Day parade
Republic Day 2026: India displays military might at R-Day parade

Around 100 artistes heralded the parade, on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta (Unity in Diversity) that featured a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.

Warriors In White Make A Dashing R-Day Debut
Warriors In White Make A Dashing R-Day Debut

'Marching on Kartavya Path is the greatest honour of our lives. Beneath the national flag, the full military might of the nation on display, the cheering crowds and our contingent making a debut -- it is a moment that will remain with us...

'Dhurandhar' actor arrested for allegedly raping maid for 10 years
'Dhurandhar' actor arrested for allegedly raping maid for 10 years

The actor promised the domestic help to marry her, and on that assurance, raped her on multiple occasions.

Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra award
Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra award

Group Captain Shukla was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in June 2006.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO