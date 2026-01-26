HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Republic Day: Modi's deep maroon, golden motif turban steals show

Mon, 26 January 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a deep-maroon coloured turban with a golden peacock feather motif for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, adding a dash of ceremonial elegance to the attire.

The turban with intricate embroidery had a long-flowing maroon-green tail. The headgear was tightly tied over with multi-coloured hues on the side.

Modi paired the turban with a dark navy blue-white kurta-payjama with a light-blue half-jacket.

Flamboyant and colourful turbans have been a regular feature in the prime minister's Independence Day and Republic Day looks.

In 2024, Modi chose a multi-coloured "bandhani" print safa for his Republic Day look.

Bandhani is a type of tie-dye textile popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The fabric is decorated by plucking the cloth with fingernails into many tiny bindings that form a figurative design.

In 2023, Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban and complemented it with a pair of trousers and a kurta. Later that year, on the 77th Independence Day, he opted for a vibrant Rajasthani-style turban, with multiple colours and a lengthy tail.

In 2019, Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he delivered his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority. -- PTI

