Republic Day: AI glasses, over 30,000 personnel guard Delhi

Mon, 26 January 2026
09:25
The Delhi Police is on high alert with over 30,000 personnel deputed citywide in a  multi-layered security net for the Republic Day celebrations, officials said.
 
Around 10,000 police personnel are stationed in the New Delhi district alone, which contains the ceremonial parade route and high-security zones, they say.
 
Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahala said, "For the safety and security of Republic Day celebrations, approximately 10,000 police personnel are deployed in the New Delhi area. Pickets, barricades and all standard operating procedures are in place."

Deployment plans, point-wise briefings and contingency measures have been explained to all personnel, and rehearsals have been conducted, he said.  
 
More than 3,000 CCTV cameras equipped with advanced video analytics and Facial Recognition System (FRS) are installed across the New Delhi area, including along the parade route and nearby locations, he said.
 
Live feeds from these cameras are monitored round-the-clock through over 30 control rooms, manned by nearly 150 personnel, he said.
 
Police on the ground are equipped with AI-glasses integrated with FRS and video analytics.
 
"These India-made AI glasses are linked in real time with police databases of criminals, suspects and proclaimed offenders. If there is a face match in a crowded area, it can be detected immediately, allowing quick intervention," Mahala said.
 
The security grid comprises a multi-layered barricading, multiple levels of checking and frisking at all designated entry points, and strict access control measures along the parade route and in adjoining areas. -- PTI

