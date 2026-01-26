R-Day: Shubhanshu Shukla awarded Ashoka Chakra

10:42

President Droupadi Murmu has awarded the country's highest peacetime gallantry medal, Ashoka Chakra, to Indian astronaut and fighter pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla at the 77th Republic Day parade.





Shukla -- 'Shux' to his crewmates -- served as pilot for the historic Axiom Mission to the International Space Station (ISS) last year





Shukla scripted history by becoming the first Indian to visit the ISS, and the second to travel to space following Squadron Leader (later Wing Commander) Rakesh Sharma in 1984.





Sharma was also awarded Ashoka Chakra.