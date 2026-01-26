HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

R-Day parade to showcase BrahMos, Akash, Suryastra systems

Mon, 26 January 2026
Share:
10:09
image
BrahMos and Akash weapon systems, rocket launcher system 'Suryastra' with deep-strike capabilities, and Main Battle Tank Arjun will be among the key military platforms that India will showcase during the Republic Parade on the Kartavya Path on Monday.

The newly-raised Bhairav light commando battalion and Shaktiban Regiment, Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camels will be part of the ceremonial event for the first time, officials said.

Marking another first, the contingent members of the mounted 61 Cavalry will be seen in battle gear, while key Army assets, including indigenous platforms accompanied by personnel, will roll down the Kartavya Path in a "phased battle array formation".

The 61 Cavalry, known for its imposing presence with its members wearing ceremonial uniform and a striking headgear, has traditionally been the leading contingent of the armed forces in the ceremonial parade.

According to officials, India will display its development journey, cultural diversity and military might, including newly-raised units and mock-ups of major weapon systems deployed during Operation Sindoor, at the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday.

The overarching theme of the event will be 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. 
President Droupadi Murmu will lead the ceremony that will commence at 10:30 and last for approximately 90 minutes.

The phased 'battle array format' of the Indian Army at the parade will include an aerial component, featuring a high mobility reconnaissance vehicle and India's first indigenously designed armoured light specialist vehicle.

Providing aerial support would be the indigenous Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed version, Rudra, in Prahar formation, demonstrating battlefield shaping, officials said.

The combat elements will then follow with T-90 Bhisma and Main Battle Tank Arjun rolling past the saluting dais with aerial support from Apache AH-64E and Prachand light combat helicopters.

Other mechanised columns will include the BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle, and the Nag missile system (Tracked) Mk-2.

The other defence assets that will be showcased at the parade include BrahMos, Akash missile system, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Dhanush artillery gun, Divyastra Battery, and a static display of some drones. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! R-Day: AI glasses, over 30,000 personnel guard Delhi
LIVE! R-Day: AI glasses, over 30,000 personnel guard Delhi

9,550 kg of explosives seized in Raj, major tragedy averted
9,550 kg of explosives seized in Raj, major tragedy averted

Besides ammonium nitrate, police also seized a large quantity of explosive accessories, including nine cartons of detonators, 12 cartons and 15 bundles of blue fuse wire, and 12 cartons and five bundles of red fuse wire, officials said.

Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra; Read list of Padma awards
Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra; Read list of Padma awards

For the year 2026, the President has approved the conferment of 131 Padma awards.The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri.

'Still Can't Get A 12-Ball 50?' Yuvi Teases Abhishek
'Still Can't Get A 12-Ball 50?' Yuvi Teases Abhishek

After the match, Yuvraj was quick to add a touch of humour, playfully reminding his protege of the gold standard.

Couple jumps from pizza shop to escape Hindutva activists
Couple jumps from pizza shop to escape Hindutva activists

A couple in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, jumped from the second floor of a pizza outlet after allegedly being accosted by members of a Hindutva organization who demanded their identity cards and made videos of them. Police have booked...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO