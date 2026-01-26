R-Day parade to showcase BrahMos, Akash, Suryastra systems

10:09

BrahMos and Akash weapon systems, rocket launcher system 'Suryastra' with deep-strike capabilities, and Main Battle Tank Arjun will be among the key military platforms that India will showcase during the Republic Parade on the Kartavya Path on Monday.





The newly-raised Bhairav light commando battalion and Shaktiban Regiment, Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camels will be part of the ceremonial event for the first time, officials said.





Marking another first, the contingent members of the mounted 61 Cavalry will be seen in battle gear, while key Army assets, including indigenous platforms accompanied by personnel, will roll down the Kartavya Path in a "phased battle array formation".





The 61 Cavalry, known for its imposing presence with its members wearing ceremonial uniform and a striking headgear, has traditionally been the leading contingent of the armed forces in the ceremonial parade.





According to officials, India will display its development journey, cultural diversity and military might, including newly-raised units and mock-ups of major weapon systems deployed during Operation Sindoor, at the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday.





The overarching theme of the event will be 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the ceremony that will commence at 10:30 and last for approximately 90 minutes.





The phased 'battle array format' of the Indian Army at the parade will include an aerial component, featuring a high mobility reconnaissance vehicle and India's first indigenously designed armoured light specialist vehicle.





Providing aerial support would be the indigenous Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed version, Rudra, in Prahar formation, demonstrating battlefield shaping, officials said.





The combat elements will then follow with T-90 Bhisma and Main Battle Tank Arjun rolling past the saluting dais with aerial support from Apache AH-64E and Prachand light combat helicopters.





Other mechanised columns will include the BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle, and the Nag missile system (Tracked) Mk-2.





The other defence assets that will be showcased at the parade include BrahMos, Akash missile system, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Dhanush artillery gun, Divyastra Battery, and a static display of some drones. -- PTI