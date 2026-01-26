President Murmu hosts 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

22:09

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during the 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, in New Delhi./ANI Photo





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and other dignitaries were present at the event.





According to the official X handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan, it stated, "President Droupadi Murmu hosted 'At Home' reception on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan.





The Chief Guests of the Republic Day Celebration, President of the European Council, Mr Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission, Ms Ursula von der Leyen, attended the reception.





"The post further added, "Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Former President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Justice of India Shri Justice Surya Kant, Speaker Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla, Union Ministers, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and in Lok Sabha, eminent citizens who have made remarkable contributions in different fields and beneficiaries of various developmental programmes of the Government were also present on the occasion. The guests enjoyed the vibrant artistic and cultural elements as well as the cuisine of the North Eastern states of India."





Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu presided over the grand celebrations on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. -- ANI

President Droupadi Murmu hosted the traditional "At Home" reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.