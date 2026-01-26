HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pahalgam terror attack victim among 56 awarded by J-K govt

Mon, 26 January 2026
The Jammu and Kashmir government has awarded 56 individuals, including Adil Hussain Shah, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, who lost his life while trying to save tourists in April 2025, officials said on Sunday.

The recipients come from various backgrounds and have been honoured for their significant contributions in different fields, as stated in an order issued by M Raju, Commissioner Secretary of the General Administrative Department.

Shah, a resident of Hapatnar village in Pahalgam, bravely confronted Pakistani terrorists during an attack on tourists in Baisaran Valley on April 22, resulting in his death along with 25 tourists. 

He was posthumously awarded for his bravery, which includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation. Additionally, Police Sub-Inspector Nikhil Kumar from Gangyal Police Station was recognised in this category and will receive a cash reward of Rs 51,000 along with a citation.

Among the 12 media personnel awarded are the PTI Srinagar Bureau Chief, Inayat Jehangir and PTI video journalist, Jammu Somil Abrol.  Other awardees in this category include Avtar Krishan Bhat, Vivek Suri, Sunil Ji Bhat, Dinesh Manhotra, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Razia Noor, Ishfaq Gowhar Zargar, Syed Khalid Hussain, Sarosh Kafeel, and Neeta Sharma.
Former IAS officer Mohammad Shafi Pandit was awarded the lifetime achievement award posthumously.

Recipients recognised for Meritorious Public Service include Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu, V S Senthil Kumar; Managing Director of J-K Medical Supplies Corporation, Tariq Ganai; Additional Secretary to the Government in the General Administration Department, Rohit Sharma; Superintending Engineer of the Public Works (R-B) Department, Pooja Wazir; and Dr (Prof) Majid Jahangir, Principal of Government Medical College, Baramulla. -- PTI

