Navarro, Vance, Sometimes' Trump Stalled Trade Deal With India

09:21

In a 10-minute secret recording obtained by the Axios web site, United State Senator Ted Cruz lit into the Trump administration, criticising POTUS' tariff policies and Vice President J D Vance.





It was the first time that a Republican Senator has openly attacked Trump, Vance and their policies.





Interestingly, Axios reported, 'Cruz also told the donors about "battling" the White House to accept a trade agreement with India. When a donor asks who in the administration is resistant to reaching such accords, Cruz mentions White House economic adviser Peter Navarro, Vance and "sometimes" Trump.'



