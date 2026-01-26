HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Navarro, Vance, Sometimes' Trump Stalled Trade Deal With India

Mon, 26 January 2026
In a 10-minute secret recording obtained by the Axios web site, United State Senator Ted Cruz lit into the Trump administration, criticising POTUS' tariff policies and Vice President J D Vance.

It was the first time that a Republican Senator has openly attacked Trump, Vance and their policies.

Interestingly, Axios reported, 'Cruz also told the donors about "battling" the White House to accept a trade agreement with India. When a donor asks who in the administration is resistant to reaching such accords, Cruz mentions White House economic adviser Peter Navarro, Vance and "sometimes" Trump.'

Read the full story HERE

