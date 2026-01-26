HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi greets nation on Republic Day

Mon, 26 January 2026
Share:
08:47
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation on the 77th Republic Day.

In a post on X, he said, "Best wishes on Republic Day. May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat."

At the 77th Republic Day celebrations on the Kartavya Path, India will display its development journey, cultural diversity and military might, including newly-raised units and mock-ups of major weapon systems deployed during Operation Sindoor.

The overarching theme of this year's event is 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 9,550 kg of explosives seized in Raj on R-Day eve
LIVE! 9,550 kg of explosives seized in Raj on R-Day eve

Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra; Read list of Padma awards
Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra; Read list of Padma awards

For the year 2026, the President has approved the conferment of 131 Padma awards.The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri.

'Still Can't Get A 12-Ball 50?' Yuvi Teases Abhishek
'Still Can't Get A 12-Ball 50?' Yuvi Teases Abhishek

After the match, Yuvraj was quick to add a touch of humour, playfully reminding his protege of the gold standard.

Couple jumps from pizza shop to escape Hindutva activists
Couple jumps from pizza shop to escape Hindutva activists

A couple in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, jumped from the second floor of a pizza outlet after allegedly being accosted by members of a Hindutva organization who demanded their identity cards and made videos of them. Police have booked...

ISS pioneer Shubhanshu Shukla awarded Ashoka Chakra
ISS pioneer Shubhanshu Shukla awarded Ashoka Chakra

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the International Space Station, has been awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award. The award recognizes his contributions to the Axiom-4 mission and...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO