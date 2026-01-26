Let's celebrate unified India, not uniform India: TN CM

14:36

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday stressed that the Republic Day should be celebrated as a united India and not a uniform India and said India should remain as a country where cultures enriched one another, and languages coexisted with pride.





Taking a veiled dig at the BJP government at the Centre, Stalin said, "Let's celebrate a unified India. Not a uniform India."





In his message, the chief minister said India has "many voices" and many identities shaped the nation.





"India moves forward when every citizen can live with dignity, confidence and freedom," he said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.





"We must remain a country where cultures enrich one another, languages coexist with pride and faith is a personal truth. Our strength has never been sameness. It has always been our many-ness. When diversity is protected, belonging feels natural. And the future stays open to everyone, equally. Happy Republic Day, India plural and proud," he said.





The CM further said, "Let's win together (Velvom Ondraga). In Tamil Nadu's march to prosperity, we shall leave no one behind."





Meanwhile, extending his greetings on the 77th Republic Day, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin called for measures to protect and cherish the Constitution of the Republic of India and the values of democracy.





"Let us forever continue the work of strengthening the country through national interest, secularism, equality, and fraternity," Udhayanidhi, who is also the DMK youth wing secretary, said on 'X.' -- PTI