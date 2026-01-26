Insult to Maharashtra: Oppn on Padma award to Koshyari

16:58

Congress leaders Harshwardhan Sapkal and Varsha Gaikwad on Monday slammed the decision to confer the Padma Bhushan on former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, whose tenure in the state between September 2019 and February 2023 was marked by run-ins with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Uddhav Thackeray.





Maharashtra Congress chief Sapkal said Koshyari had insulted a constitutional office and hurt the sentiments of the people of the state.





Speaking after attending the Republic Day function at the Congress office, Sapkal said he himself had declined an award from a social organisation in Pune as it was to be presented by Koshyari.





Mumbai Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad said BJP has a long history of insulting Maharashtra's great leaders and constitutional icons and alleged Koshyari had earlier made remarks disrespectful to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.





"Honouring such a person with a Padma award is an insult to Maharashtra," she said.





Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut too condemned the Centre's decision, alleging that the latter had murdered democracy and the Constitution in the state by toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.





Talking to reporters, Raut said even the Mahayuti government, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, should condemn the decision to award Padma Bhushan to Koshyari, who had insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and reformers Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule.





"He (Koshyari) murdered democracy and the Constitution and toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led government," he said.





The Rajya Sabha MP pointed out that even the Supreme Court had said that Koshyari acted illegally during his tenure as a governor.





He further claimed that Koshyari wanted to topple the majority government of Uddhav Thackeray and bring in a BJP dispensation in the state.





Koshyari's tenure as governor saw several controversies. Uddhav Thackeray, when he was the chief minister, had accused him of being overactive and pointed out that he had not filled 12 vacant seats in the state Legislative Council despite the state government's recommendation.





The former governor also faced heat over his remark, terming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as "an icon of the olden times". -- PTI