HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India's military might on full display at 77th R-Day parade

Mon, 26 January 2026
Share:
11:29
image
India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a grand display of its military might on the Kartavya Path, which included missiles, newly raised units, elite marching contingents, and various indigenous weapon systems that were used during Operation Sindoor.

President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, graced the celebrations as chief guests.

The overarching theme of the event at the Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital, was 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

The parade commenced with the President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute shortly after she, Costa and von der Leyen, flanked by the Indian president's bodyguards, arrived at the Kartavya Path in a traditional buggy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country's top military brass, foreign diplomats, and senior officials were among the spectators.

Around 100 artistes heralded the parade on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta' that featured a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.

The parade then began with President Murmu taking the salute. The parade was led by Parade Commander Lt General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer.

For the first time, the parade showcased a phased 'Battle Array Format' of the Indian Army that included an aerial component. It featured a high mobility reconnaissance vehicle and India's first indigenously designed armoured light specialist vehicle.

Providing aerial support was the indigenous Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed version, Rudra, in Prahar formation, demonstrating shaping of the battlefield. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India's military might on full display at 77th R-Day parade
LIVE! India's military might on full display at 77th R-Day parade

Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra award
Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra award

Group Captain Shukla was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in June 2006.

Warriors In White Make A Dashing R-Day Debut
Warriors In White Make A Dashing R-Day Debut

'Marching on Kartavya Path is the greatest honour of our lives. Beneath the national flag, the full military might of the nation on display, the cheering crowds and our contingent making a debut -- it is a moment that will remain with us...

9,550 kg of explosives seized in Raj, major tragedy averted
9,550 kg of explosives seized in Raj, major tragedy averted

Besides ammonium nitrate, police also seized a large quantity of explosive accessories, including nine cartons of detonators, 12 cartons and 15 bundles of blue fuse wire, and 12 cartons and five bundles of red fuse wire, officials said.

Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra; Read list of Padma awards
Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra; Read list of Padma awards

For the year 2026, the President has approved the conferment of 131 Padma awards.The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO