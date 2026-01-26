HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India, EU to sign security, defence partnership tomorrow

Mon, 26 January 2026
21:19
EAM S Jaishankar meets President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in New Delhi./@DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo
Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, has said that the EU-India Security and Defence Partnership will be signed on Tuesday.

President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen are on a State Visit to India and were Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

They will co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27, 2026.Kalas said there is strong momentum for closer cooperation with India, and EU is seizing it.

"It is a pleasure to be in New Delhi today and an honour to attend the Republic Day celebration," she said.

She said as a symbol of the deepening bond between the two countries, personnel from EU naval operations, Atalanta and Aspides, took part in the parade for the first time.

"Tomorrow, at the Summit, we will take our relationship forward by signing the EU-India Security and Defence Partnership. This will deliver concrete results in areas such as maritime security, cybersecurity, and counterterrorism," she said.

The Republic Day parade provided a rich glimpse into India's cultural diversity, the progress of its people and country's rising military prowess. -- ANI

Around 100 artistes heralded the parade, on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta (Unity in Diversity) that featured a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.

Group Captain Shukla was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in June 2006.

Chinese President Xi Jinping described India and China as "good neighbours, friends and partners", saying that achieving "dragon and elephant dancing together" is the right choice for both countries.

Pakistan delays decision on participation in T20 World Cup

