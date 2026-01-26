India, EU to sign security, defence partnership tomorrow

21:19

EAM S Jaishankar meets President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in New Delhi./@DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo





President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen are on a State Visit to India and were Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations.





They will co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27, 2026.Kalas said there is strong momentum for closer cooperation with India, and EU is seizing it.





"It is a pleasure to be in New Delhi today and an honour to attend the Republic Day celebration," she said.





She said as a symbol of the deepening bond between the two countries, personnel from EU naval operations, Atalanta and Aspides, took part in the parade for the first time.





"Tomorrow, at the Summit, we will take our relationship forward by signing the EU-India Security and Defence Partnership. This will deliver concrete results in areas such as maritime security, cybersecurity, and counterterrorism," she said.





The Republic Day parade provided a rich glimpse into India's cultural diversity, the progress of its people and country's rising military prowess. -- ANI

