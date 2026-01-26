HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hundreds of tourists stranded in Manali; more snowfall likely on Tuesday

Mon, 26 January 2026
21:02
Hundreds of tourists are stranded in Manali after heavy snowfall in the region led to blockage of local link roads in the popular tourist destination and surrounding areas, leading to long lines of vehicles on adjoining routes, officials said on Monday. 

The Met office has forecast heavy snowfall in the higher hills of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, issuing an orange alert for Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba, and Lahaul and Spiti districts. 

The police have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel until weather conditions improve and to refrain from visiting high-altitude areas or places near rivers, streams and avalanche-prone zones. 

While National Highway-3 has been cleared upto Solang Nala, only light vehicles are being allowed to ply on the road, officials said. 

Bus services on the route remain disrupted with buses plying till Patlikuhal, around 16 km from Manali. 

However, the situation is teetering back to normal since Sunday, when Manali witnessed a 15-km-long traffic jam during which hundreds of tourists were seen walking on the icy roads with their luggage. 

According to officials, tourists who had reached Manali prior to the snowfall are restricted to their accommodations as the thoroughfares are closed. 

"The district administration is continuously monitoring the situation. Efforts are underway to restore all the roads, however, it will take a little longer for the roads to be clear for traffic again," an official said. -- PTI

