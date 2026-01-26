HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ex-VP Dhankhar, Kharge, Rahul Gandhi attend R-Day parade

Mon, 26 January 2026
14:10
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and leaders of the Opposition in both houses of Parliament Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi attended the Republic Day parade function at Kartavya Path on Monday.
 
Dhankhar was seated in the front row alongside Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge was earlier seen seated in the third row with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
 
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Justice of India Surya Kant were also among the guests.
 
Several Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister J P Nadda, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, also marked their presence at the ceremonial event among other senior bureaucrats and dignitaries.
 
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and BJP President Nitin Nabin were also seen in the gathering. A large number of diplomats were present too. -- PTI 

