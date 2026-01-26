Enclosures along Kartavya Path for R-day parade named after Indian rivers

13:45

In a novel move, enclosures set up along the Kartavya Path for the 77th Republic Day Parade were named after India's rivers, such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Krishna, Narmada and Periyar.





Layout maps and banners were put up at regular intervals on streets near the parade venue to guide guests to their enclosures.





In a departure from traditional practice, 'VVIP' and other labels were not used to demarcate the enclosures. Instead, these have been named after rivers flowing in India, senior officials of the defence ministry had said earlier this month.





These include the Beas, Brahmaputra, Chambal, Chenab, Gandak, Ganga, Ghagra, Godavari, Sindhu, Jhelum, Kaveri, Kosi, Krishna, Mahanadi, Narmada, Pennar, Periyar, Ravi, Sone, Sutlej, Teesta, Vaigai, and Yamuna.





Similarly, for the Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29, enclosures will be named on Indian instruments -- bansuri, damaru, ektara, esraj, mridangam, nagada, pakhawaj, santoor, sarangi, sarinda, sarod, shehnai, sitar, surbahar, tabla and veena. -- PTI