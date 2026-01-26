HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Enclosures along Kartavya Path for R-day parade named after Indian rivers

Mon, 26 January 2026
13:45
In a novel move, enclosures set up along the Kartavya Path for the 77th Republic Day Parade were named after India's rivers, such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Krishna, Narmada and Periyar.

Layout maps and banners were put up at regular intervals on streets near the parade venue to guide guests to their enclosures.

In a departure from traditional practice, 'VVIP' and other labels were not used to demarcate the enclosures. Instead, these have been named after rivers flowing in India, senior officials of the defence ministry had said earlier this month.

These include the Beas, Brahmaputra, Chambal, Chenab, Gandak, Ganga, Ghagra, Godavari, Sindhu, Jhelum, Kaveri, Kosi, Krishna, Mahanadi, Narmada, Pennar, Periyar, Ravi, Sone, Sutlej, Teesta, Vaigai, and Yamuna.

Similarly, for the Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29, enclosures will be named on Indian instruments -- bansuri, damaru, ektara, esraj, mridangam, nagada, pakhawaj, santoor, sarangi, sarinda, sarod, shehnai, sitar, surbahar, tabla and veena. -- PTI

Around 100 artistes heralded the parade, on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta (Unity in Diversity) that featured a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.

'Marching on Kartavya Path is the greatest honour of our lives. Beneath the national flag, the full military might of the nation on display, the cheering crowds and our contingent making a debut -- it is a moment that will remain with us...

The actor promised the domestic help to marry her, and on that assurance, raped her on multiple occasions.

Group Captain Shukla was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in June 2006.

