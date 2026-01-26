Elephant carcass cut into 32 pieces, buried in different places in Odisha

20:21





According to officials, to avoid departmental action following the death of a wild elephant in Baliguda forest division in Kandhamal district, forest officers disposed of the body without any intimation or approval of higher authority.





Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the carcass was cut into 32 pieces for easy shifting.





Forest officials have recovered the pieces from two places, Tahansir and Jhiripani in Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts, respectively, said regional chief conservator of forests, Berhampur, Vishwanath Neelannavar.





A wildlife offence case has been registered against Binay Kumar Bishi, deputy ranger, who was also the in-charge ranger of Belghar and others for hiding the facts and tampering with evidence, the RCCF said.





Bishi has been put under suspension.





However, he is absconding. Bishi was booked under the Wildlife Act, and a search was on to arrest him, Neelannavar said.





The forest officer said they have seized three vehicles, including an excavator allegedly used for the shifting of the carcass pieces and arrested one of the vehicle owners, Hrushikesh Panda.





Reacting to the incident, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia said, "Our department will take strong action against forest officers and all others who are found involved in the crime." -- PTI

