      
'Dhurandhar' actor arrested for allegedly raping maid for 10 years

Mon, 26 January 2026
An actor has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly raping his domestic help for 10 years on the promise of marriage, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint by a 41-year-old woman, Nadeem Khan, recently seen in the blockbuster film Dhurandhar, was arrested on January 22 and is currently in police custody, an official said.

According to the complaint, the woman had worked as a domestic help for different actors and had come in contact with Khan years ago, and they became close.

The woman alleged that Khan promised to marry her, and on that assurance, raped her on multiple occasions at her residence in Malwani and at his house in Versova in the western suburbs, over a period of 10  years, the official said.

However, he later refused to marry her, and she approached the Versova police with a complaint.

As the alleged assault took place for the first time at the complainant's house in the jurisdiction of Malvani police, and the victim resides in that area, the Versova police have transferred the case on a zero FIR, the official said.

Khan was last seen in the Ranveer Singh-starrer, Dhurandhar. - PTI 

