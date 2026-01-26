Deepam row: Plea in SC against HC order on lamp lighting

19:56

A view of the Arulmigu Subramanya Swami Temple near Madurai, Tamil Nadu /ANI Photo





In his plea, the original petitioner, Rama Ravikumar, assailed the high court's directions as an "unlawful" dilution of binding civil court decrees recognising the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple's ownership and control of the hill, and as an "impermissible judicial intrusion" into an essential religious practice.





Ravikumar contended that although the high court acknowledged the temple's right to light Deepam at the 'Deepathoon' (stone pillar), it effectively rendered that right conditional by subjecting it to administrative discretion.





He further submitted that the high court has exceeded its jurisdiction by imposing fresh substantive restrictions despite the final decree conclusively recognising the temple's proprietary rights over the hill.





He said that the practice of lighting the Deepam was the temple's internal religious matter and cannot be made subject to statutory authorities in the absence of a clear legislative mandate.





The petitioner has also alleged hostile discrimination and said that while devotees of another faith are permitted access and usage rights up to the Nellithope area, Hindu worship at the hilltop has been subjected to layered administrative controls without authority of law. -- PTI

