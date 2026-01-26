HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Deepam row: Plea in SC against HC order on lamp lighting

Mon, 26 January 2026
Share:
19:56
A view of the Arulmigu Subramanya Swami Temple near Madurai, Tamil Nadu /ANI Photo
A view of the Arulmigu Subramanya Swami Temple near Madurai, Tamil Nadu /ANI Photo
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging a Madras high court's order which allowed the lighting of a lamp on the Thirupparankundram hill in Tamil Nadu subject to clearance from the Archaeological Survey of India and police. 

In his plea, the original petitioner, Rama Ravikumar, assailed the high court's directions as an "unlawful" dilution of binding civil court decrees recognising the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple's ownership and control of the hill, and as an "impermissible judicial intrusion" into an essential religious practice. 

Ravikumar contended that although the high court acknowledged the temple's right to light Deepam at the 'Deepathoon' (stone pillar), it effectively rendered that right conditional by subjecting it to administrative discretion. 

 He further submitted that the high court has exceeded its jurisdiction by imposing fresh substantive restrictions despite the final decree conclusively recognising the temple's proprietary rights over the hill. 

He said that the practice of lighting the Deepam was the temple's internal religious matter and cannot be made subject to statutory authorities in the absence of a clear legislative mandate. 

The petitioner has also alleged hostile discrimination and said that while devotees of another faith are permitted access and usage rights up to the Nellithope area, Hindu worship at the hilltop has been subjected to layered administrative controls without authority of law. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Deepam row: Plea in SC against HC order on lamp lighting
LIVE! Deepam row: Plea in SC against HC order on lamp lighting

'Historic bond': Trump's message to India on 77th R-Day
'Historic bond': Trump's message to India on 77th R-Day

US President Donald Trump greeted India on its 77th Republic Day, highlighting the historic bond between the two democracies amid ongoing trade tensions.

Republic Day: Woman officer leads all-male CRPF contingent
Republic Day: Woman officer leads all-male CRPF contingent

The contingent marched on the tune of CRPF song 'desh ke hum hai rakshak' played by the force band on the Kartavya Path.

Trump, Vance stalled India trade deal: Ted Cruz in leaked audio
Trump, Vance stalled India trade deal: Ted Cruz in leaked audio

The India-US ties witnessed a major downturn after President Trump slapped a whopping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent punitive levy over Russian oil purchases.

When live-in relationships fail, rape FIRs are lodged: HC
When live-in relationships fail, rape FIRs are lodged: HC

According to the prosecution, the appellant enticed away the informant's minor daughter on the pretext of marriage, took her to Bangalore and established a physical relationship.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO