Chilly morning, clear skies greet Delhi people on Republic Day

Mon, 26 January 2026
09:58
The national capital woke up to clear skies and a chilly morning on Republic Day, with the city's primary weather station, Safdarjung, recording a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius, down more than two notches from the previous day.

In Ayanagar, the mercury settled at 3.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 4.3 degrees Celsius in Palam, 4.7 degrees Celsius in Lodi Road and 5.3 degrees Celsius at the Ridge.

The city's air quality was in the 'poor' category with an air quality index (AQI) of 209. The air quality was 'poor' at 25 stations and 'moderate' at 14 stations.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius. -- PTI 

LIVE! R-Day: AI glasses, over 30,000 personnel guard Delhi

9,550 kg of explosives seized in Raj, major tragedy averted

Besides ammonium nitrate, police also seized a large quantity of explosive accessories, including nine cartons of detonators, 12 cartons and 15 bundles of blue fuse wire, and 12 cartons and five bundles of red fuse wire, officials said.

Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra; Read list of Padma awards

For the year 2026, the President has approved the conferment of 131 Padma awards.The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri.

'Still Can't Get A 12-Ball 50?' Yuvi Teases Abhishek

After the match, Yuvraj was quick to add a touch of humour, playfully reminding his protege of the gold standard.

Couple jumps from pizza shop to escape Hindutva activists

A couple in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, jumped from the second floor of a pizza outlet after allegedly being accosted by members of a Hindutva organization who demanded their identity cards and made videos of them. Police have booked...

