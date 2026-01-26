HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bollywood is back, says Karan Johar on 'Dhurandhar', 'Border 2's' success

Mon, 26 January 2026
Share:
16:54
image
Filmmaker Karan Johar penned a note on social media and said "Bollywood is back", following the successful box office run of Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar and Border 2, featuring Sunny Deol. 

Johar shared an Instagram story on Sunday. "The mega success of two recent back-to-back mega Hindi films successes prove one thing.... Bollywood (yes incorrect terminology but here to stay) is BACK! Naysayers can fly a kite! All Dhurandhar's will cross BORDERS of excellence when the films strike emotional chords with a paying audience!!!!," he wrote. 

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar released on December 5, 2025 and starred Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, among others. 

The film, which revolved around covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks, crossed the mark of Rs 1000 crore with its worldwide box office collection.

The second part of the film is set to release in theatres on March 19. 

Border 2 has been directed by Anurag Singh and is a sequel to the 1997 film Border.  

Featuring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the film released on January 23 and has already earned Rs 129.89 crore net at the domestic box office. 

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Insult to Maharashtra: Oppn on Padma award to Koshyari
LIVE! Insult to Maharashtra: Oppn on Padma award to Koshyari

Trump, Vance stalled India trade deal: Ted Cruz in leaked audio
Trump, Vance stalled India trade deal: Ted Cruz in leaked audio

The India-US ties witnessed a major downturn after President Trump slapped a whopping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent punitive levy over Russian oil purchases.

Andhra woman injects ex-lover's wife with HIV, arrested
Andhra woman injects ex-lover's wife with HIV, arrested

Police in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, have arrested four individuals, including a woman, for allegedly injecting a doctor with HIV-infected blood. The attack is believed to be motivated by jealousy, as the doctor is the wife of the woman's...

Republic Day: Woman officer leads all-male CRPF contingent
Republic Day: Woman officer leads all-male CRPF contingent

The contingent marched on the tune of CRPF song 'desh ke hum hai rakshak' played by the force band on the Kartavya Path.

Republic Day 2026: India displays military might at R-Day parade
Republic Day 2026: India displays military might at R-Day parade

Around 100 artistes heralded the parade, on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta (Unity in Diversity) that featured a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO