4 Reliance Consumer Brands Cross Rs 1K Cr Mark

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) reported a gross revenue of around Rs 15,000 crore so far in 2025-2026 (FY26), with four brands -- Campa, Campa Energy, Independence and Good Life -- each crossing Rs 1,000 crore. In the October-December quarter (Q3), RCPL's gross revenue crossed Rs 5,000 crore.





In an investor presentation after Reliance Industries Ltd results, RCPL said sales of its Independence brand surpassed Rs 1,500 crore. At least 80 per cent of its sales comes from general trade, and it has a presence in 17 countries through exports and franchisees.





During the quarter, RCPL completed its demerger from Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) and became a direct subsidiary of RIL from December 1.





In its presentation, the company said it had acquired international beauty brands across key grooming and bathing segments. 'We have acquired global rights to these heritage brands (with a few territories excluded) and aim to expand their presence in international markets while growing them in India,' it said. The brands include Brylcreem, Toni & Guy, Badedas and Matey.





During the October-December quarter, the company also entered the pet-care market with the launch of Waggies.





'With Waggies, we aim to make high-quality, science-backed pet nutrition accessible and affordable for every pet parent in two key variants. We have launched pilots in key southern cities, with brand awareness being driven through digital campaigns and veterinarian advocacy,' the presentation said.





In its initial phase, RCPL focused on building its beverage business. Going ahead, it is expected to step up its focus on staples and confectionery, with beauty likely to be the next segment in focus.





The company said its edible oil brands were expanding nationally and had gained traction in Maharashtra. In chocolates and confectionery, it said it had built a comprehensive portfolio across the Lotus Chocolates, Toffeeman and Ravalgaon brands.





In biscuits, it said it was seeing early signs of momentum, driven by expansion into new markets and rising demand for newer offerings like Maliban Wafers and Maliban Tea-time.





In soaps, it said its Get Real and Glimmer brands were seeing higher offtake in key markets.





During the quarter, RCPL also completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro Foods. The company said the move would strengthen its pan-Indian staples and foods business by leveraging Udhaiyams strong brand presence in Tamil Nadu and South India, as well as its distribution network across the region.





RCPL added that it continued to build out its supply chain, with several high-speed bottling lines added this year across 12 states.





Ahead of the upcoming summer season, it said it had more than doubled its existing capacity.





-- Sharleen D'Souza, Business Standard