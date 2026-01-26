HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

11 security personnel injured as IEDs planted by Naxalites go off in C'garh

Mon, 26 January 2026
Share:
12:26
image
Eleven security personnel were injured as improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Maoists went off during an anti-Naxalite operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials said on Monday.

The explosions occurred in the forests of Karregutta Hills on Sunday, a police official said.

Of the injured personnel, 10 belong to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police, while one was from the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA - an elite unit of the CRPF), he said.

The injured CoBRA personnel, Rudresh Singh, is a sub-inspector with the 210th battalion, the official said.

Singh and two DRG personnel have sustained injuries to their legs, while three others suffered splinter injuries to their eyes, he said, adding that the wounded men have been admitted to a hospital in Raipur.

In November last year, security forces had set up their camp in Tadpala village under the Usoor police station limits in Karregutta, which was considered a safe hideout for senior Maoists.

The Central and state security forces had carried out a 21-day-long comprehensive operation in dense forests around Karregutta Hills in April-May last year, during which 31 Naxalites were eliminated.

At the time, the forces had seized 35 weapons, 450 IEDs and a large number of detonators, explosive devices, and other materials, including medical supplies, electric equipment, Naxal literature, etc, police had said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Deeply honoured: Bhansali on R-Day parade cinema tableau
LIVE! Deeply honoured: Bhansali on R-Day parade cinema tableau

Republic Day 2026: India displays military might at R-Day parade
Republic Day 2026: India displays military might at R-Day parade

Around 100 artistes heralded the parade, on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta (Unity in Diversity) that featured a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.

Warriors In White Make A Dashing R-Day Debut
Warriors In White Make A Dashing R-Day Debut

'Marching on Kartavya Path is the greatest honour of our lives. Beneath the national flag, the full military might of the nation on display, the cheering crowds and our contingent making a debut -- it is a moment that will remain with us...

'Dhurandhar' actor arrested for allegedly raping maid for 10 years
'Dhurandhar' actor arrested for allegedly raping maid for 10 years

The actor promised the domestic help to marry her, and on that assurance, raped her on multiple occasions.

Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra award
Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra award

Group Captain Shukla was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in June 2006.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO