Woman injects HIV virus on ex-lover's wife in Andhra, 4 held

Sun, 25 January 2026
15:42
Four persons, including a woman were arrested for allegedly administering an HIV injection to a doctor here, the police said on Sunday. 

The doctor is said to be the wife of the woman's ex-lover. The accused were identified as B Boya Vasundhara (34), a resident of Kurnool, Konge Jyothi (40), a nurse at a private hospital in Adoni, and her two children, who are in their 20s. 

They were arrested on January 24, police said. 

"After conspiring with three others and staging a road accident, Vasundhara allegedly injected an HIV virus into a doctor, who is the wife of her former lover," the official said. 

The police said the accused got HIV-infected blood samples from patients receiving treatment at a government hospital, saying that the samples were required for research purposes. 

According to the police, the accused claims to have stored the infected blood in a refrigerator and later injected the same sample into the victim during the attack. 

Unable to accept that her former lover had married another woman, the accused conspired to separate the couple and injected the victim with an HIV virus while pretending to help her after a deliberate road accident, the police said. 

According to the police, the incident occurred on January 9 at around 2.30 pm when the victim, an assistant professor at a private medical college in Kurnool, was returning home on a scooter after duty for lunch. -- PTI

