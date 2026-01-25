HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Will welcome anyone...': Kerala CPM leader denies talks with Tharoor

Sun, 25 January 2026
Share:
17:35
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front convener T P Ramakrishnan on Sunday denied reports of any discussion with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on joining the CPI-M and said "anyone who supports the Left stance would be welcomed". 

Responding to reports that Tharoor held discussions with people associated with the CPI-M in Dubai, Ramakrishnan said no such talk had taken place. 

"We have not held any discussion with Tharoor. We are ready to hold discussions if he changes his political stand," he said. 

Ramakrishnan said Tharoor is currently with the Congress and is bound to follow its political line. 

"If he leaves the Congress, then discussions can be held regarding his political stand," he said. 

He said that to expand the LDF's base, parties, groups and individuals would be welcomed, but added that Tharoor does not fall into that category at present. 

"He is an MP connected to national politics. If he accepts the LDF's stand and helps the front, we will not hesitate to hold discussions with him," Ramakrishnan said. 

Reports emerged on Sunday that Tharoor had met people close to the CPI-M in Dubai, where he travelled after attending the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. 

In Kozhikode, Tharoor had said that he had some issues that would be discussed within the party.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Interpol help sought to nab Delhi car blast accused
LIVE! Interpol help sought to nab Delhi car blast accused

Bus conductor among 45 Padma Shri 'unsung heroes'
Bus conductor among 45 Padma Shri 'unsung heroes'

India announces Padma Shri awards for 45 individuals, recognizing 'unsung heroes' like a former bus conductor who created the world's largest free library and a pediatrician who established Asia's first human milk bank.

ICC Threats Forced Pakistan To Stay In T20 World Cup?
ICC Threats Forced Pakistan To Stay In T20 World Cup?

The ICC has reportedly threatened Pakistan Cricket Board with tough penalties including sanctions and suspension of bilateral series if it also pulls out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in support of Bangladesh.

Judiciary's independence non-negotiable: SC judge
Judiciary's independence non-negotiable: SC judge

Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan asserts the independence of the judiciary and its importance in upholding the Constitution, emphasizing that the government has no role in the transfer of judges.

J-K border village girl to lead CRPF contingent on R-Day
J-K border village girl to lead CRPF contingent on R-Day

Simran Bala, a 26-year-old Assistant Commandant from a border village in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, will lead an all-male CRPF contingent on Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Republic Day. Her achievement is a source of immense pride for...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO