Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away at 90

Sun, 25 January 2026
16:51
Veteran journalist Mark Tully, a chronicler of India and an acclaimed author, breathed his last at a private hospital in New Delhi on Sunday, his close friend said. 

Tully was 90. 

The award-winning journalist was ailing for some time and had been admitted to the Max Hospital in Saket for the past week. 

"Mark passed away at Max Hospital Saket this afternoon," Satish Jacob, veteran journalist and a close friend of Tully, said. 

Born in Calcutta (now Kolkata) on October 24, 1935, Tully was the chief of bureau for the BBC, New Delhi, for 22 years. 

An acclaimed author, Tully was also the presenter of the BBC Radio 4 programme 'Something Understood'. 

He was knighted in 2002 and received the Padma Bhushan from the government of India in 2005. 

Tully has written several books on India, including No Full Stops in India, India in Slow Motion, and The Heart of India. -- PTI

