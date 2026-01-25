HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Three killed in fire at furniture shop building in Hyderabad

Sun, 25 January 2026
11:47
Three bodies, including that of a woman, were retrieved from a four-storey furniture shop building in Nampally here where a fire broke out, officials said on Sunday.

Rescue operations have been underway for the past 21 hours to save five people, including two children, who are feared to be trapped in the basement of the building after a major fire broke out on Saturday, officials said.

"Three bodies, including that of a woman, were retrieved from the building. The search and rescue for others are ongoing," a senior police official said.

Multiple agencies, including police, fire, NDRF personnel and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), launched rescue operations after the fire erupted on Saturday afternoon.

Efforts were underway to rescue those who are believed to be trapped, they said.

Although the fire was brought under control, thick smoke billowing out from the building made the operation difficult. 

Those who were trapped are the family members of a security guard and other workers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CBI officer who supervised RG Kar case gets police medal
R-Day: 982 police personnel awarded service medals
R-Day: 982 police personnel awarded service medals

A bravery medal is awarded to a person on grounds of rare conspicuous act of gallantry, and conspicuous act of gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with...

No place for Hindi in TN then, now and forever: Stalin
No place for Hindi in TN then, now and forever: Stalin

Paying tributes on the occasion of Language Martyrs Day, Stalin said, "a state that loved its language like its life, unitedly struggled against Hindi imposition; protested with the same intensity every time it was imposed."

National Voters' Day: Voter is India's Bhagya Vidhata, says PM
National Voters' Day: Voter is India's Bhagya Vidhata, says PM

Modi urged the youngsters to celebrate when they or a person around them becomes a voter for the first time.

Professor stabbed to death by passenger on Mumbai local
Professor stabbed to death by passenger on Mumbai local

Based on preliminary information, the Borivali GRP have registered a murder case against an unidentified person. Efforts are being made to trace the attacker, the official added.

