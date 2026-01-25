HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Telangana: 6 girls found unconscious in hostel room after AC blast

Sun, 25 January 2026
Share:
14:41
image
Six girls were hospitalised early Sunday morning after they were found unconscious during a fire caused by an AC blast due to a short circuit at a hostel in the Alwal police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, a fire official said. 

Local residents rushed to the scene and managed to bring the flames under control before emergency fire teams arrived. 

The six victims were immediately evacuated and shifted to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment. 

 According to a fire official, "Today, around 4:40 am, a fire broke out in a girls' hostel named Nine Education due to an AC blast caused by a short circuit. Six girls in a room were found unconscious. The fire was brought under control by locals before the fire team arrived. The victims have been shifted to the hospital for further treatment. Further details will be provided later." 

In a separate incident, a fire broke out near the Kamath hotel in the Nampally area of Hyderabad, Telangana, officials said on Saturday. 

Rescue operations continued on Sunday after a major fire broke out at a furniture godown in Nampally, Hyderabad, on Saturday evening, killing at least three people. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bengal minister Shashi Panja receives SIR notice
LIVE! Bengal minister Shashi Panja receives SIR notice

Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54
Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54

Popular Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar passed away at the age of 54 while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He had been suffering from hypertension, hypothyroidism, and chronic liver disease.

Police suspect rape in Patna NEET aspirant death case
Police suspect rape in Patna NEET aspirant death case

Police investigating the death of a NEET aspirant in Patna have found traces of semen on her clothes, suggesting a possible sexual assault. The investigation continues with DNA profiling and scrutiny of crucial documents.

CBI's RG Kar, Dabholkar officers among 31 get police medals
CBI's RG Kar, Dabholkar officers among 31 get police medals

CBI officers who supervised investigations into the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata and the killing of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar are among those awarded police medals on Republic Day.

No place for Hindi in TN then, now and forever: Stalin
No place for Hindi in TN then, now and forever: Stalin

Paying tributes on the occasion of Language Martyrs Day, Stalin said, "a state that loved its language like its life, unitedly struggled against Hindi imposition; protested with the same intensity every time it was imposed."

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO