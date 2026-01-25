Telangana: 6 girls found unconscious in hostel room after AC blast

14:41





Local residents rushed to the scene and managed to bring the flames under control before emergency fire teams arrived.





The six victims were immediately evacuated and shifted to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.





According to a fire official, "Today, around 4:40 am, a fire broke out in a girls' hostel named Nine Education due to an AC blast caused by a short circuit. Six girls in a room were found unconscious. The fire was brought under control by locals before the fire team arrived. The victims have been shifted to the hospital for further treatment. Further details will be provided later."





In a separate incident, a fire broke out near the Kamath hotel in the Nampally area of Hyderabad, Telangana, officials said on Saturday.





Rescue operations continued on Sunday after a major fire broke out at a furniture godown in Nampally, Hyderabad, on Saturday evening, killing at least three people. -- ANI

