HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Seat belt saved me: Kerala collector after road accident

Sun, 25 January 2026
Share:
16:20
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Kerala's Pathanamthitta collector Prem Krishnan S on Sunday said that he escaped serious injuries as he was wearing the seat belt when his official vehicle met with an accident and flipped over. 

On Friday, a private car rammed into the collector's vehicle, flipping it over and injuring him, his security officer and the driver in the accident near Konni in Pathanamthitta. 

However, the injuries were not serious as they were all wearing seat belts, Krishnan told a TV channel. 

He said that he was sitting in the back of the vehicle and was wearing his seat belt due to which when the car was rammed and it flipped over, he was not thrown around inside it. 

"It was also easy for the local to pull me out of the vehicle as I was wearing the seat belt," he added. 

Describing the incident, Krishnan said that the offending vehicle came on the wrong lane at high speed to overtake 2-3 vehicles and hit his car, which was coming from the other direction. 

"We were correctly moving in our lane, but other vehicle came head-on towards on the wrong side. Even though my driver tried to swerve away, the other car hit ours and flipped it over. 

"As I was wearing the seat belt, I was not thrown around inside the car. It saved me," the collector said. 

A case of rash and negligent driving has been lodged against the driver of the offending vehicle. 

The four occupants of the other vehicle also suffered injuries, the police had said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Padma Shri announced for 45 in unsung category
LIVE! Padma Shri announced for 45 in unsung category

ICC Threats Forced Pakistan To Stay In T20 World Cup?
ICC Threats Forced Pakistan To Stay In T20 World Cup?

The ICC has reportedly threatened Pakistan Cricket Board with tough penalties including sanctions and suspension of bilateral series if it also pulls out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in support of Bangladesh.

25-year-old Hindu youth burnt to death in Bangladesh
25-year-old Hindu youth burnt to death in Bangladesh

He was sleeping in a garage when the fire broke out, and CCTV footage suggests foul play.

Medha Patkar acquitted in defamation case filed by Delhi L-G
Medha Patkar acquitted in defamation case filed by Delhi L-G

A Delhi court acquitted social activist Medha Patkar in a criminal defamation case filed by Delhi L-G V K Saxena, citing a lack of evidence from the prosecution.

Mastermind of UP conversion racket nabbed at Delhi airport
Mastermind of UP conversion racket nabbed at Delhi airport

The alleged mastermind of an organized gang involved in sexual exploitation, religious conversion, and blackmailing in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district was arrested at Delhi's IGI airport while attempting to flee abroad.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO