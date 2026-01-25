HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rock climber Alex Honnold climbs Taipei 101 skyscraper without ropes

Sun, 25 January 2026
Share:
11:14
image
American rock climber Alex Honnold on Sunday scaled Taiwan's Taipei 101 skyscraper without ropes or safety gear. 

Alex Honnold climbed the 508-metre (1,667-foot) tower using the horizontal metal beams to pull himself up with his bare hands.

Wearing a red short-sleeve shirt, Honnold paused during the climb to face the onlookers, prompting more applause. 

The free solo ascent was broadcast live on Netflix with a 10-second delay. 

The climb had been scheduled for Saturday but was postponed by a day due to rain.

The building has 101 floors, with the hardest part being the 64 floors comprising the middle section - the "bamboo boxes" that give the building its signature look.

Honnold isn't the first climber to ascend the skyscraper, but he is the first to do so without a rope. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! R-Day: 982 police personnel awarded service medals
LIVE! R-Day: 982 police personnel awarded service medals

National Voters' Day: Voter is India's Bhagya Vidhata, says PM
National Voters' Day: Voter is India's Bhagya Vidhata, says PM

Modi urged the youngsters to celebrate when they or a person around them becomes a voter for the first time.

Professor stabbed to death by passenger on Mumbai local
Professor stabbed to death by passenger on Mumbai local

Based on preliminary information, the Borivali GRP have registered a murder case against an unidentified person. Efforts are being made to trace the attacker, the official added.

A sad moment in cricket: Players' body on Bangladesh exit
A sad moment in cricket: Players' body on Bangladesh exit

Cricket's players' body labels Bangladesh's T20 World Cup withdrawal a sad moment, warning divisions could hurt the game's future.

Tariffs on India 'huge success', may be rolled back: US
Tariffs on India 'huge success', may be rolled back: US

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated a potential pathway to remove tariffs imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil, citing a significant decrease in such purchases. He also criticized Europe's approach and accused India of...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO