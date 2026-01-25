Rock climber Alex Honnold climbs Taipei 101 skyscraper without ropes

American rock climber Alex Honnold on Sunday scaled Taiwan's Taipei 101 skyscraper without ropes or safety gear.





Alex Honnold climbed the 508-metre (1,667-foot) tower using the horizontal metal beams to pull himself up with his bare hands.





Wearing a red short-sleeve shirt, Honnold paused during the climb to face the onlookers, prompting more applause.





The free solo ascent was broadcast live on Netflix with a 10-second delay.





The climb had been scheduled for Saturday but was postponed by a day due to rain.





The building has 101 floors, with the hardest part being the 64 floors comprising the middle section - the "bamboo boxes" that give the building its signature look.





Honnold isn't the first climber to ascend the skyscraper, but he is the first to do so without a rope.