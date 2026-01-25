HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
R-Day: 982 police personnel awarded service medals

Sun, 25 January 2026
On the occasion of the Republic Day 2026, gallantry and various service medals have been awarded to 982 police, fire, home guard, civil defence and correctional services personnel.
 
The decorations included 125 gallantry medals (GM), the Union home ministry said in a statement.
 
The maximum number of bravery medals at 45 have been given to personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir operations theatre, followed by 35 from Naxal violence-affected areas, and five who are posted in the north east region.
 
Four fire service rescuers are among the gallantry medal winners, it said.
 
A breakup provided in the official statement stated that Jammu and Kashmir Police has been decorated with the highest number of gallantry medals at 33 followed by Maharashtra Police at 31, 18 to the Uttar Pradesh Police and 14 for the Delhi Police.
 
Among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the CRPF is the only force to get bravery citations at 12 medals.
 
The list also includes 101 President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 756 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) to the officers and personnel.
 
As per definition, a bravery medal is awarded to a person on grounds of rare conspicuous act of gallantry, and conspicuous act of gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.
 
PSM is awarded for special distinguished record in service and Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty, as per the statement. -- PTI

R-Day: 982 police personnel awarded service medals
