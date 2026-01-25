HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Punjab cop held for killing his mother, sister, staging it as road accident

Sun, 25 January 2026
20:09
A police official, deputed in Punjab's Sangrur district, has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother and sister, and staging it as a road accident, officials said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Gurpreet Singh, posted at Sadar Police Station in Sangrur district, allegedly killed his mother and sister over some property issue.

Earlier, police had received information that Sarabjit Kaur (35) and her mother Inderjit Kaur (55), both residents of village Mouran, died after their car caught fire following a road crash near the Sular Gharat area on January 17.

Sarabjit Kaur was also a police official in the CID unit in Dirba.

Both Gurpreet and Sarabjit joined the Punjab Police force in 2016.

Speaking to the media in Sangrur, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said as the incident appeared suspicious, a team of police conducted an investigation following which it turned out that Gurpreet allegedly killed his mother and sister.

During questioning, the accused confessed that on the intervening night of January 16 and 17, he allegedly killed his sister and mother and placed the bodies in the car. He then staged it as a road accident by crashing the car into a tree.

He sprinkled petrol on their bodies and set the vehicle ablaze before fleeing. -- PTI

