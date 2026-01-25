HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Padma Shri announced for 45 in unsung category

Sun, 25 January 2026
A former bus conductor who set up the world's largest free-access library, a paediatrician who formed Asia's first human milk bank, and a 90-year old rare musical instrument player were among 45 individuals from across India chosen for the Padma Shri award in the 'unsung heroes' category on the occasion of Republic Day, sources said on Sunday.

Anke Gowda, once a bus conductor, set up the world's largest free-access library, 'Pustak Mane', comprising more than two million books in 20 languages along with rare manuscripts. 

The 75-year-old bibliophile from Haralahalli village near Mysuru in Karnataka has been chosen for the Padma Shri for his unique effort to empower learners across India. -- PTI

LIVE! Padma Shri announced for 45 in unsung category
ICC Threats Forced Pakistan To Stay In T20 World Cup?
The ICC has reportedly threatened Pakistan Cricket Board with tough penalties including sanctions and suspension of bilateral series if it also pulls out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in support of Bangladesh.

25-year-old Hindu youth burnt to death in Bangladesh
He was sleeping in a garage when the fire broke out, and CCTV footage suggests foul play.

Medha Patkar acquitted in defamation case filed by Delhi L-G
A Delhi court acquitted social activist Medha Patkar in a criminal defamation case filed by Delhi L-G V K Saxena, citing a lack of evidence from the prosecution.

Mastermind of UP conversion racket nabbed at Delhi airport
The alleged mastermind of an organized gang involved in sexual exploitation, religious conversion, and blackmailing in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district was arrested at Delhi's IGI airport while attempting to flee abroad.

