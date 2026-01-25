HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Padma Shri announced for 45 in in unsung category

Sun, 25 January 2026
Share:
15:59
image
A former bus conductor who set up the world's largest free-access library, a paediatrician who formed Asia's first human milk bank, and a 90-year old rare musical instrument player were among 45 individuals from across India chosen for the Padma Shri award in the 'unsung heroes' category on the occasion of Republic Day, sources said on Sunday.

Anke Gowda, once a bus conductor, set up the world's largest free-access library, 'Pustak Mane', comprising more than two million books in 20 languages along with rare manuscripts. 

The 75-year-old bibliophile from Haralahalli village near Mysuru in Karnataka has been chosen for the Padma Shri for his unique effort to empower learners across India. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman injects HIV virus on ex-lover's wife in Andhra
LIVE! Woman injects HIV virus on ex-lover's wife in Andhra

25-year-old Hindu youth burnt to death in Bangladesh
25-year-old Hindu youth burnt to death in Bangladesh

He was sleeping in a garage when the fire broke out, and CCTV footage suggests foul play.

Medha Patkar acquitted in defamation case filed by Delhi L-G
Medha Patkar acquitted in defamation case filed by Delhi L-G

A Delhi court acquitted social activist Medha Patkar in a criminal defamation case filed by Delhi L-G V K Saxena, citing a lack of evidence from the prosecution.

Mastermind of UP conversion racket nabbed at Delhi airport
Mastermind of UP conversion racket nabbed at Delhi airport

The alleged mastermind of an organized gang involved in sexual exploitation, religious conversion, and blackmailing in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district was arrested at Delhi's IGI airport while attempting to flee abroad.

Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54
Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54

Popular Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar passed away at the age of 54 while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He had been suffering from hypertension, hypothyroidism, and chronic liver disease.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO