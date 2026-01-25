HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Online cheating: Bizman losses Rs 77.10 lakh in share trading scheme

Sun, 25 January 2026
15:37
A businessman from Dombivali in Thane district lost Rs 77.10 lakh in a Whatsapp-based share trading scheme, a police official said on Sunday. 

Between November 17, 2025 and January 8, victim Prashant Prabhu (43), who was added to a Whatsapp group by the accused, invested the amount after being promised high returns in share trading, the Manpada police station official said. 

"The complainant neither received the promised profits nor a refund of the Rs 77.10 lakh he invested. The accused stopped responding thereafter, following which he approached police. An FIR was registered under Information Technology Act and efforts are on to trace the money trail and nab the accused," the official said. -- PTI

