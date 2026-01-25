HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nothing greater than country honouring me: Mammootty on Padma award

Sun, 25 January 2026
Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who was conferred the Padma Bhushan on Sunday, said he was "very happy" and that there was "nothing greater than the country honouring one." 

Fondly called 'Mammukka' by his fans and those close to him, the 74-year-old actor described the award as "unexpected" while speaking to a TV channel. 

Wishes began pouring in on social media as news spread about the honour, which was conferred on Mammootty for his contributions to the field of art. 

"Congratulations, Mammukka! And thank you for showing us how boundaries are broken, and challenges are taken up with a smile! You're our pride and one of a kind," actor Manju Warrier wrote in a Facebook post. 

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan also congratulated Mammootty on 'X'. 

"My friend Mammootty has now become Padma Bhushan Mammootty. Congratulations to my friend," he said. 

Later, at the Kerala State Film Awards ceremony, he was congratulated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Culture Minister Saji Cherian. 

The CM, in his speech at the event, said Mammootty had been honoured by the country with the Padma Bhushan. 

"The Kerala cabinet is happy it could take part in this joyous development, as we have been recommending him for the award for the past several years. Everything has its time. Heartfelt congratulations to him. No one in the history of Indian cinema has performed such diverse characters as he has," Vijayan said. -- PTI

