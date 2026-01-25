National Voters' Day: Modi says being a voter is not just a constitutional privilege

09:31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to take part in democratic processes, saying being a voter is not just a constitutional privilege, but an important duty that gives every citizen a voice in shaping India's future.





"Greetings on #NationalVotersDay. This day is about further deepening our faith in the democratic values of our nation," Modi said in a post on X.

He complimented all those associated with the Election Commission of India for their efforts to strengthen democratic processes.





"Being a voter is not just a constitutional privilege, but an important duty that gives every citizen a voice in shaping India's future," Modi said.





"Let us honour the spirit of our democracy by always taking part in democratic processes, thereby strengthening the foundations of a Viksit Bharat," the prime minister said.





National Voters' Day is celebrated annually in India on January 25 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India. -- PTI