Mapping of 72% voters with 2003 SIR list completed in Jharkhand: CEO

Sun, 25 January 2026
17:19
File image
Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar on Sunday said 72 per cent voters have so far been mapped with that of the 2003 electoral rolls during the ongoing special intensive revision in the state. 

Kumar said also urged electors to actively participate in building a comprehensive and error-free voter list to strengthen democracy. 

"The pre-revision period is currently underway. Mapping work for 72 percent of the registered electors in the state's current voter list has been completed through the BLO app," he said during a programme in Ranchi to mark National Voters' Day. 

SIR was last held in Jharkhand in 2003. 

The CEO also said that Pakur district in Jharkhand has been selected for the 'Best Election District Award' at the national level. 

Meanwhile, Jharkhand State Election Commissioner Alka Tiwari called on people to exercise their franchise freely and without fear, "rising above considerations of caste, religion, language or community while voting, so that democracy becomes increasingly strong and empowered". 

During the programme, she felicitated 10 officers, including two deputy commissioners, for their "outstanding performance" in 2025. -- PTI

