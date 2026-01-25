HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Interpol help sought to nab Delhi car blast accused

Sun, 25 January 2026
An Interpol Red Corner notice may soon be issued against Dr Muzaffar Rather, an accused in the white-collar terror module, after his name emerged as a co-conspirator who provided critical logistical support and funding from Afghan soil for the devastating November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort, officials said on Sunday. 

Rather, a paediatrician by profession and a resident of South Kashmir, has already been declared as a proclaimed offender by a special NIA court. 

The Interpol notice for Rather, who provided help in logistics, funding, communication and planning to Dr Umar-un-Nabi, the driver of the explosive-laden car that detonated outside the Red Fort killing over a dozen people, is in the process, they said. 

The officials alleged that Rather has emerged as a primary co-conspirator who allegedly orchestrated the attack from abroad after fleeing India. 

Investigators have traced a trail of logistics, encrypted communications and radicalisation efforts that lead directly to safe havens in Afghanistan, where Rather is currently suspected to be hiding, they said. 

The officials said that Umar carried out the suicide attack with support from Rather and Afghanistan-based handlers, who provided logistics, communication, funding, and planning. 

The officials alleged that Rather played a key role, particularly in liaison and funding. -- PTI

