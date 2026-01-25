HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hindi films have lost their roots, are fake and money-driven: Prakash Raj

Sun, 25 January 2026
Share:
12:45
image
Unlike Malayalam and Tamil cinema, which he hailed for their strong, content-driven storytelling, actor Prakash Raj said mainstream Hindi cinema has lost its roots, becoming increasingly "fake" and "money-oriented".

Speaking at the ongoing ninth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) on Saturday, the award-winning actor criticised Hindi films for their artificiality, saying they have become like a "Madame Tussauds museum" where everything seems beautiful with no substance. 

"In the present context, I feel Malayalam and Tamil cinema are making very strong films... Hindi cinema, on the other hand, has lost its roots. Everything looks beautiful, wonderful, like plastic, as you see in the Madame Tussauds museum. 

"We (the South) still have stories to tell, the new young directors of Tamil are talking about Dalit issues. And that gives so much of hope," said Raj, renowned for his work across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema, in a session titled The Artist I Became.

The 60-year-old filmmaker-actor further analysed what ails Hindi cinema, tracing its decline to the post-multiplex era, when it began catering primarily to urban audiences.

Raj, known for his performances in hit films such as Singham and Wanted, argued that the industry's focus on glamour and surface-level aesthetics has weakened its emotional connection with viewers.

"After multiplexes, the Bombay film industry started making films only for multiplexes. Very cute films and things like that. Because they were running well. They went into that Page 3 culture, and with that lost the touch with rural Rajasthan and Bihar," he explained. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CBI officer who supervised RG Kar case gets police medal
LIVE! CBI officer who supervised RG Kar case gets police medal

R-Day: 982 police personnel awarded service medals
R-Day: 982 police personnel awarded service medals

A bravery medal is awarded to a person on grounds of rare conspicuous act of gallantry, and conspicuous act of gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with...

No place for Hindi in TN then, now and forever: Stalin
No place for Hindi in TN then, now and forever: Stalin

Paying tributes on the occasion of Language Martyrs Day, Stalin said, "a state that loved its language like its life, unitedly struggled against Hindi imposition; protested with the same intensity every time it was imposed."

National Voters' Day: Voter is India's Bhagya Vidhata, says PM
National Voters' Day: Voter is India's Bhagya Vidhata, says PM

Modi urged the youngsters to celebrate when they or a person around them becomes a voter for the first time.

Professor stabbed to death by passenger on Mumbai local
Professor stabbed to death by passenger on Mumbai local

Based on preliminary information, the Borivali GRP have registered a murder case against an unidentified person. Efforts are being made to trace the attacker, the official added.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO