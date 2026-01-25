HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Heavy rain expected in isolated places in TN

Sun, 25 January 2026
The IMD issued a heavy rainfall warning for isolated places across several districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, even as moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely to lash the state capital and its neighbourhood.

According to the daily weather report from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, and Ramanathapuram districts, along with Puducherry.

For the next 24 hours, the sky is likely to be generally cloudy. Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is expected in some areas. 

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28-29C and 22-23C respectively.

Light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with a few places in North Coastal Tamil Nadu expected to receive showers.

Minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2-3C at isolated pockets over the state until January 26. In the past 24 hours, Coimbatore recorded a minimum of 18.9C, while Udhagamandalam (Ooty) saw a low of 6.4C.

Significant rainfall recorded in the 24 hours, including 9.3 mm at Chennai (Nungambakkam) and 4.7 mm at Meenambakkam. Since January 1, the state has recorded a total of 26 mm of rainfall against the normal of 10.8 mm.

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely over the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and Comorin area. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas on January 25. -- PTI

