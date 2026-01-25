HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, Srinagar-Jammu national highway remains shut

Sun, 25 January 2026
09:33
The Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained closed for the third day on Sunday as parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, received fresh snowfall, officials said.

Hundreds of vehicles are stranded on the 270-kilometre highway since Friday when heavy snowfall forced closure of the road.

"The highway is still closed as snow clearance operations are going on. The restoration might take some time as fresh snowfall is going on around the highway in Kulgam district," a senior official of traffic police said.

Srinagar city also received light snowfall in the early hours of the day.

However, flight operations to and from Srinagar international airport have not been affected by inclement weather as three flights have already arrived.

"The flight operations at Srinagar airport are going on normally," an official of the Airport Authority of India said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No place for Hindi in TN then, now and forever: Stalin
LIVE! No place for Hindi in TN then, now and forever: Stalin

'Cannot go to India': Bangladesh accepts ICC decision
'Cannot go to India': Bangladesh accepts ICC decision

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday said it accepted the ICC's decision to replace its national team with Scotland in next month's T20 World Cup, saying there is nothing more they could do now.

Professor stabbed to death by passenger on Mumbai local
Professor stabbed to death by passenger on Mumbai local

Based on preliminary information, the Borivali GRP have registered a murder case against an unidentified person. Efforts are being made to trace the attacker, the official added.

Tariffs on India 'huge success', may be rolled back: US
Tariffs on India 'huge success', may be rolled back: US

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated a potential pathway to remove tariffs imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil, citing a significant decrease in such purchases. He also criticized Europe's approach and accused India of...

U19 WC: India crush NZ, storm into Super Six
U19 WC: India crush NZ, storm into Super Six

India cruised into the Super Six stage of the U19 World Cup 2026, finishing as Group B toppers after a comfortable seven-wicket win over New Zealand in a rain-interrupted game at Bulawayo on Saturday.

