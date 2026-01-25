Former CRPF DG, Veerappan STF head Vijay Kumar awarded Padma Shri

21:04

Kumar (74) is a 1975-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre.





He retired from service in 2012.





The veteran cop is among the 113 recipients of the Padma Shri, the fourth in the series of India's civilian awards, given to persons who have rendered distinguished service.





"This is a tribute to all my teams with whom I have worked," Kumar told PTI when asked for his reaction.





A government citation said Kumar, now based in Bengaluru and Chennai, is renowned for his expertise in jungle warfare and counter-insurgency, and he is being awarded for being a "key architect" of strategic policing and major operations against Maoists and Veerappan.





Kumar, who was serving as the director of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, was brought to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 2010 by the then UPA government after the paramilitary force suffered its worst Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh that year.





A total of 75 CRPF personnel and a state police jawan were killed in a deadly ambush at Tadmetla in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on April 6, 2010. -- PTI

