FIR against selfie brigade for disrupting R-Day rehearsal

Sun, 25 January 2026
21:09
The Delhi police registered an FIR and initiated legal action after some members of the public disrupted the Republic Day parade rehearsal by clicking photographs, recording videos and taking selfies, officials said on Sunday. 

A senior police officer said that a video of the matter came to the notice of the police, showing people interfering with the rehearsal at the parade venue. 

Such actions pose a serious risk to the safety of the participants as well as to the public present at the site, the officer said. 

"Legal action has been taken, and an FIR has been registered in this regard," he said. 

The officer also urged the spectators -- whether seated in the designated enclosures or watching from the roadside -- to strictly follow the safety norms and avoid any activity that could endanger lives or disrupt the parade. 

Rehearsals for the Republic Day parade involve complex movements, heavy equipment and coordinated drills, where even minor disturbances can lead to accidents, he cautioned. -- PTI

3rd T20 Updates: Abhishek slams 14-ball fifty; India set for win

FIR against selfie brigade for disrupting R-Day rehearsal

India a messenger of peace: Prez Murmu in R-Day eve address

Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra; Read list of Padma awards

Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away in Delhi at 90

