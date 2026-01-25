HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
EU delegates recieve guard of honour upon arrival in Delhi

Sun, 25 January 2026
20:21
European Council President Antonio Luis Santos Da Costa and President Of European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen received a Guard of Honour/ANI Photo
European Council President Antonio Luis Santos Da Costa and President Of European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen received a Guard of Honour upon their arrival in India on Sunday. 

Costa expressed his happiness upon arriving in India. In a post on X, he said, "Honoured to arrive in New Delhi for the 16th EU-India Summit, on the eve of India's 77th Republic Day. Celebrating a strong and growing EU-India partnership--from trade and security to the clean transition and vibrant people-to-people connections." 

A lot seems to be on the table as India is set to host the 16th EU-India Summit on January 27. 

The leaders are expected to adopt a joint EU-India comprehensive strategic agenda and expand regional and multilateral cooperation. 

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will represent the EU at the 16th EU-India summit in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the summit, a statement by the European Council said. The statement quoted Costa as saying, "India is a crucial partner for the EU. Together, we share the capacity and responsibility to protect the rules-based international order." 

The summit will offer an opportunity to build on the EU-India strategic partnership and further strengthen collaboration across key policy areas such as trade, security and defence, the clean transition and people-to-people cooperation. -- ANI

