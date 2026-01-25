HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
EC uploads SIR list of logical discrepancies list following SC order

Sun, 25 January 2026
The Election Commission on Saturday evening uploaded on its website the names of people on the list of SIR logical discrepancies list following an order of the Supreme Court, a poll panel official said.

The district electoral officers will now download the list and display it on panchayat bhavans and block offices as directed by the court.

The Supreme Court on January 19 directed the EC to display the names of those on the "logical discrepancies" list at gram panchayat bhavans, block offices of talukas and ward offices in West Bengal by Saturday. The court noted that 1.25 crore voters in the state figure on the "logical discrepancies" list.

"The lists of unmapped voters and those with logical discrepancies are on our website," the official told PTI.

Logical discrepancies in progeny linking with the 2002 voter list include instances of a mismatch in the parent's name and the age difference between a voter and their parent being less than 15 years or more than 50 years.

The poll panel was facing uncertainty over complying with the apex court's directive, as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had not received the required software till late Friday night, a well-placed source said. -- PTI 

