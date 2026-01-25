EAM Jaishankar meets EU's Costa, von der Leyen

21:59

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets President of the European Council AntÃ³nio Costa and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in New Delhi./@DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo





Jaishankar made the remarks after meeting European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.





The two top leaders of the 27-nation bloc will grace the Republic Day celebrations as chief guests on Monday.





They will hold summit talks with PM Modi on Tuesday. At the summit on Tuesday, India and the EU are set to announce the conclusion of the much-awaited free trade agreement, firm up a strategic defence partnership pact and a framework for mobility of Indian professionals.





The two sides are also expected to unveil a set of new initiatives to broadbase the overall ties besides deliberating on the disruptions caused by the Trump administration's economic and security policies.





"Delighted to welcome President @EUCouncil Antonio Costa and President @EU_Commission @vonderleyen to India," Jaishankar said on social media.





"A great privilege to have them as Chief Guests for the 77th Republic Day celebrations. Confident that their upcoming discussions with Prime Minister @narendramodi will herald a new chapter in India-European Union relations," he added. -- PTI

