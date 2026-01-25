HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

EAM Jaishankar meets EU's Costa, von der Leyen

Sun, 25 January 2026
Share:
21:59
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets President of the European Council AntÃ³nio Costa and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in New Delhi./@DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets President of the European Council AntÃ³nio Costa and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in New Delhi./@DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday hoped that summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top leadership of European Union will herald a "new chapter" in the two-way ties. 

Jaishankar made the remarks after meeting European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. 

The two top leaders of the 27-nation bloc will grace the Republic Day celebrations as chief guests on Monday. 

They will hold summit talks with PM Modi on Tuesday. At the summit on Tuesday, India and the EU are set to announce the conclusion of the much-awaited free trade agreement, firm up a strategic defence partnership pact and a framework for mobility of Indian professionals. 

The two sides are also expected to unveil a set of new initiatives to broadbase the overall ties besides deliberating on the disruptions caused by the Trump administration's economic and security policies. 

"Delighted to welcome President @EUCouncil Antonio Costa and President @EU_Commission @vonderleyen to India," Jaishankar said on social media. 

"A great privilege to have them as Chief Guests for the 77th Republic Day celebrations. Confident that their upcoming discussions with Prime Minister @narendramodi will herald a new chapter in India-European Union relations," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

3rd T20 Updates: Abhishek slams 14-ball fifty; India set for win
3rd T20 Updates: Abhishek slams 14-ball fifty; India set for win

LIVE! FIR against selfie brigade for disrupting R-Day rehearsal
LIVE! FIR against selfie brigade for disrupting R-Day rehearsal

India a messenger of peace: Prez Murmu in R-Day eve address
India a messenger of peace: Prez Murmu in R-Day eve address

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of Republic Day, emphasising India's role in promoting peace, the empowerment of women, and the country's economic growth.

Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra; Read list of Padma awards
Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra; Read list of Padma awards

For the year 2026, the President has approved the conferment of 131 Padma awards.The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri.

Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away in Delhi at 90
Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away in Delhi at 90

Born in Calcutta (now Kolkata) on October 24, 1935, Tully was the chief of bureau for the BBC, New Delhi, for 22 years.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO