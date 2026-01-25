HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CM Yadav loses balance while riding horse in Ujjain, escapes unhurt

Sun, 25 January 2026
11:26
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav briefly lost his balance while riding a police horse at an event in Ujjain district on Sunday, but escaped without injury, officials said. 

He later dismounted and rode a bullock cart, continuing his participation in the event organised under the 'Rahgiri Anandotsav-2026', they said. 

Yadav was sitting on a police horse outside the Kalidas Academy campus when the animal became stuck, and the movement caused him to lose his balance. However, security personnel intervened and prevented a fall. 

The chief minister then dismounted and rode a bullock cart as part of a programme dedicated to farmers. 

Thousands of people participated in the Rahgiri Anandotsav, which features music, entertainment, and traditional games. -- PTI

