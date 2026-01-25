CM Yadav loses balance while riding horse in Ujjain, escapes unhurt

11:26





He later dismounted and rode a bullock cart, continuing his participation in the event organised under the 'Rahgiri Anandotsav-2026', they said.





Yadav was sitting on a police horse outside the Kalidas Academy campus when the animal became stuck, and the movement caused him to lose his balance. However, security personnel intervened and prevented a fall.





The chief minister then dismounted and rode a bullock cart as part of a programme dedicated to farmers.





Thousands of people participated in the Rahgiri Anandotsav, which features music, entertainment, and traditional games. -- PTI

