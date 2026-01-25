HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CBI officer who supervised RG Kar case gets police medal

Sun, 25 January 2026
Share:
12:05
image
V Chandrasekhar, the Central Bureau of Investigation joint director who supervised the probe in the rape and murder case of a doctor of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, is among 31 officers of the central agency awarded police medals on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day. 

A 2000-batch IPS officer from the Gujarat cadre, Chandrasekhar, has been awarded the coveted President's Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Republic Day, according to the list issued by the government on Sunday. 

As joint director of the agency, the officer supervised the probe into the gruesome rape and murder of the trainee doctor in the hospital, leading to the conviction of the main accused in the case within months of filing the chargesheet. 

Superintendent of police Amit Srivastava, additional superintendent of police Mukesh Sharma, sub-inspector Pramod Kumar Yati, assistant sub-inspector Chaman Lal, and head constable Ramu Golla have also been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service. 

Twenty-five officers of the agency have been awarded the police medal for Meritorious Service. This includes 2007-batch IPS officer C Venkata Subba Reddy, posted as joint director in the agency and his batchmate Sadanand Shakarrao Date, who left the agency as DIG to join his cadre as inspector general.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CBI officer who supervised RG Kar case gets police medal
LIVE! CBI officer who supervised RG Kar case gets police medal

R-Day: 982 police personnel awarded service medals
R-Day: 982 police personnel awarded service medals

A bravery medal is awarded to a person on grounds of rare conspicuous act of gallantry, and conspicuous act of gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with...

No place for Hindi in TN then, now and forever: Stalin
No place for Hindi in TN then, now and forever: Stalin

Paying tributes on the occasion of Language Martyrs Day, Stalin said, "a state that loved its language like its life, unitedly struggled against Hindi imposition; protested with the same intensity every time it was imposed."

National Voters' Day: Voter is India's Bhagya Vidhata, says PM
National Voters' Day: Voter is India's Bhagya Vidhata, says PM

Modi urged the youngsters to celebrate when they or a person around them becomes a voter for the first time.

Professor stabbed to death by passenger on Mumbai local
Professor stabbed to death by passenger on Mumbai local

Based on preliminary information, the Borivali GRP have registered a murder case against an unidentified person. Efforts are being made to trace the attacker, the official added.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO