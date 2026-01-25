HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Border 2' box office collection mints Rs 72.69 cr on Day 2

Sun, 25 January 2026
Actor Sunny Deol's Border 2 has maintained its strong momentum at the box office, recording an impressive rise in collections on Day 2.

After a solid opening on Friday, January 23, the war drama picked up speed on Saturday, driven by strong word of mouth from moviegoers across the country.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film saw a growth of 26.46 percent on its second day, minting Rs 40.59 crore. 

The multi-starrer war drama, which opened to great numbers on Friday with a collection of Rs 32.10 crore, has now taken its two-day total to Rs 72.69 crore in India's net business.

The film is now heading towards a big extended weekend, with Sunday and the Republic Day holiday on Monday expected to bring in even higher numbers.

According to Adarsh, the strong public response seems to have helped the film perform very well in mass circuits, where several theatres are running near full capacity. 

Even in big cities like Mumbai, where the film had a lukewarm start on Friday, footfalls improved significantly on Saturday. -- PTI

